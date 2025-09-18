Rival automakers including Hyundai, Tata Motors have also slashed prices to pass on the GST benefits to the customers.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a significant price cut across its entry-level models following the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on automobiles.

The company confirmed that it will pass on the full benefit of the revised rates to customers, in line with the updated GST regulations.

In a filing to stock exchanges, Maruti said the move aims to provide an added boost to the Indian passenger vehicle market, which has been showing signs of recovery.

The company outlined model-wise reductions, with the S-Presso seeing the sharpest cut of up to ₹129,600, bringing its starting price down to ₹349,900.

The Alto K10 will now start at ₹369,900 after a price cut of up to ₹107,600. The Celerio has been reduced by up to ₹94,100, with a new starting price of ₹469,900, while the Wagon R sees a reduction of up to ₹79,600, bringing its entry tag to ₹498,900.

The Ignis, part of Maruti’s premium hatchback lineup, has been reduced by up to ₹71,300, starting at ₹535,100.

GST Cuts on Automobiles

GST on petrol, petrol-hybrid, LPG, diesel, and diesel-hybrid cars with an engine capacity of up to 1500 cc and a length of up to 4000 mm, CNG cars up to 1200 cc and 4000 mm, and motorcycles up to 350 cc, has been reduced from 28% to 18%.

The majority of vehicle sales in the country fall under this category.

GST has been increased to 40% for larger and premium passenger vehicles, covering petrol or hybrid cars above 1200cc or longer than 4,000 mm, diesel or hybrid cars above 1500cc or 4,000 mm, as well as motorcycles exceeding 350cc.

The council decided to retain the 5% GST rate on electric vehicles (EVs).

Price Cuts By Automakers

Mahindra & Mahindra announced price cuts of up to ₹1.56 lakh on its ICE models, including the XUV 3XO, Scorpio N, XUV700, and THAR.

Tata Motors also slashed prices across its portfolio, ranging from ₹75,000 to ₹1.45 lakh. The Tiago now starts at ₹4,99,990, the Nexon at ₹7,99,990, and the Safari at ₹15,49,990.

Hyundai Motor India has reduced prices by as much as ₹2.4 lakh on models such as the Verna, i20, Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and Tucson. The Verna saw a cut of ₹60,640, while the Tucson became cheaper by ₹2,40,303.

Renault India cut prices by up to ₹96,395 on its Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models.

Stock Watch

Maruti Suzuki India’s shares were largely unchanged at ₹15,809 ahead of Thursday’s close.

Retail sentiment turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a week back.

The stock has seen significant buying interest so far this year, gaining over 45%.

