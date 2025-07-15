Jen Mason will be CFO, and Shawn Hill will be chief development officer, effective next year.

Marriott International (MAR) announced Monday that Leeny Oberg, its chief financial officer and executive vice president of development, will retire next year, and the hotel chain is splitting her responsibilities between two current executives.

Jen Mason, currently a global officer for treasury and risk management, will step into the CFO role in March 2026, following Oberg's retirement. Starting in January, Shawn Hill will take over as chief development officer, expanding his current role overseeing development in the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region.

Oberg joined Marriott in 1999 and has served as the CFO since 2016.

The new appointments come as the hotel industry faces a challenging time.

Travelers are pulling back on vacations and hotel stays amid ongoing economic uncertainty, while official stays have fallen due to federal budget cuts under President Donald Trump. Industry leaders also report a trend of guests booking closer to their travel dates, making demand harder to forecast.

Marriott, which also operates hotels such as Sheraton, Courtyard, and Ritz-Carlton, lowered its 2025 revenue outlook and projected second-quarter earnings below expectations in May.

Meanwhile, U.S. hotel giants are looking at international expansion, particularly in Africa, to offset the sluggishness in the home market.

