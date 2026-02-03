Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Donerail has offered $35 per share in cash for MarineMax.

Shares of MarineMax (HZO) rallied 8% on Tuesday on the heels of a report that Donerail Group has offered to buy the company in a deal valued at just over $1 billion.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Donerail has offered $35 per share in cash for MarineMax. This represents a premium of over 29% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

