Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

In its shareholder letter, the company likened its AI and high-performance computing role to Cisco’s infrastructure leadership during the internet boom.

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Marathon Holdings Inc. (MARA) shares surged over 11% in morning trade on Thursday after the Bitcoin (BTC) miner reported record revenue and signaled a push into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Retail interest surged, making the stock the third-highest trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $214.4 million, surpassing Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $183.9 million by 16.5%. 

Net income came in at $528.3 million, marking a 248% increase from the prior year, while adjusted (full form) EBITDA jumped 207% year-over-year to $794.4 million.

Marathon mined 2,492 Bitcoin in Q4, marking a 25% increase from the same period last year. 

Under its new treasury policy to retain all mined Bitcoin, the company also acquired an additional 14,574 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 44,893 BTC by the end of 2024. 

This cements its position as the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder behind MicroStrategy, according to BitcoinTreasuries data.

The company also made significant strides in boosting its Bitcoin mining capacity. Its energized hash rate surged 115% year-over-year to 53.2 exahashes per second (EH/s), bolstered by a 300% increase in energy capacity and expansion into seven mining facilities. 

Marathon also launched 25-megawatt micro data centers in Texas and North Dakota to reduce reliance on traditional power grids.

Looking ahead, Marathon sees AI as a major growth avenue. In its shareholder letter, the company likened its AI and high-performance computing role to Cisco’s infrastructure leadership during the internet boom. 

"Whether for Bitcoin mining or AI inference, we believe our technologies will activate others to build while MARA provides the picks and shovels to deploy new systems and services, such as energy management, load balancing, and infrastructure,” the company said.

“While we’re taking proactive steps to differentiate, we believe our peers will have to scramble to adapt or be left behind,” it added.

Screenshot 2025-02-27 090635.png Marathon Holdings Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.27 as of 9:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits spiked to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, with heightened retail chatter. 

Some investors speculated that Marathon’s stock could rally even if Bitcoin’s price remained stable, while others expressed concerns that the cryptocurrency’s recent downturn could weigh on the stock.

Marathon shares have dropped 33% over the past month, mirroring Bitcoin’s increased volatility amid geopolitical tensions, former President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, and the record $1.46 billion Bybit hack. 

Over the past year, MARA stock has lost 49%, even as Bitcoin has gained over 70%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Nvidia’s Streak of Record-Breaking Quarters Drives Retail To Buy More And Stay Long

Nvidia’s Streak of Record-Breaking Quarters Drives Retail To Buy More And Stay Long

Recent Stories

DNPA Conclave 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on AI, Fair Compensation, and Media Transformation shk

DNPA Conclave 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on AI, Fair Compensation, and Media Transformation

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region dmn

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates MEG

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI dmn

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon