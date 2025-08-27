The 2018 agreement between the companies led to US FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI in May 2022 and included an option for United Therapeutics to expand the license to include additional active ingredients.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) on Wednesday said that it will formulate a second dry powder inhalation therapy, and United Therapeutics (UTHR) will conduct preclinical and clinical development under an expanded agreement.

The two companies entered into a licence and collaboration agreement in 2018. The agreement led to US FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI in May 2022 and included an option for United Therapeutics to expand the license to include additional active ingredients.

