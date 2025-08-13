The football club has named Coca-Cola its official carbonated drinks partner in the U.K. and Europe.

Manchester United’s stock was down nearly 1% in morning trade on Wednesday, but retail sentiment on Stocktwits ticked higher within ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola’s stock edged 0.5% lower and its retail sentiment remained in the ‘bullish’ zone.

"We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford – creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways," said Marc Armstrong, the chief business officer at Manchester United.

The company said the partnership is designed to be woven into Manchester United’s marketing, digital content, and unique fan events, such as pop-up pubs or club-themed experiences, tailored specifically for the United fanbase. This partnership is in addition to Coca-Cola’s ongoing league-wide three-year agreement with the Premier League, announced in May earlier this year. This marked Coca-Cola’s return to the league after previously partnering with them from the 2018-19 season through 2020-21.

Outside of the Premier League, the beverage giant also has partnerships with other European clubs, including FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. Coca-Cola’s club-specific partnerships generally center around marketing activations, fan engagement campaigns, and brand experiences for the club’s specific fans.

