Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta signed the White House’s voluntary AI safety accord, while Microsoft and Amazon attended the White House lunch without signing.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg positioned enterprise AI as a major new growth opportunity, calling Meta Enterprise Platform the “next major pillar” of the company’s business.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized a faster but safety-conscious AI rollout, saying Gemini 4 Argon would launch “as soon as we can and as safely as we can.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the company’s revamped Copilot strategy as a “new OS for work,” while stressing that AI agents and the actions they take need to remain governable by company policy.

The Magnificent Seven spent the week talking about artificial intelligence, but the more revealing signals came from what their executives signed, launched, and delayed.

Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) signed the White House’s voluntary AI safety accord Tuesday. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN) sent their leaders to the White House lunch but did not sign, while Apple (AAPL) was not among the attendees. Elon Musk also signed, representing xAI, which is now part of SpaceX (SPCX).

The one-page agreement calls for AI companies to establish internal controls, work with independent auditors and create board-level committees to review audit results. It does not set penalties or a deadline for implementation. President Donald Trump called the pledge “morally binding,” while Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Congress would eventually need to legislate on AI safety.

A White House pledge, a record buyback and a delayed supercar. Here’s what the bosses of America's biggest tech companies said, and didn't, this week.

Nvidia Pushes AI Spending, Buybacks And Competition

Nvidia made perhaps the clearest financial statement of the week. Its board authorized an additional $150 billion for share repurchases, taking the remaining authorization to $235 billion through fiscal 2028. The increase is the largest in the company’s history.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has spent weeks making the case that Nvidia’s valuation does not fully reflect the scale of the AI infrastructure buildout. At a Goldman Sachs conference last month, he called Nvidia “the world's first and only growth value stock.” The company also expects to sell roughly twice as many chips next year as this year.

Huang also pushed back against calls for tighter controls on AI model distillation. Asked on CNBC whether using rival models to improve another AI system amounts to robbery, Huang said, “That's called competition.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past week, and chatter increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Meta Makes Enterprise AI A New Growth Pillar

Meta’s role in the White House accord reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader effort to shape the rules around AI while building businesses on top of the technology.

Semafor and Politico reported that Zuckerberg helped draft the accord after discussions with House Speaker Mike Johnson and circulated the proposal among technology leaders. Huang also helped build support for the agreement.

Meta’s commercial strategy was more visible Monday, when Zuckerberg unveiled Meta Enterprise Platform, calling it “the next major pillar of our business.” The unit will bring products including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code to businesses and developers. MongoDB’s (MDB) CEO Chirantan “CJ” Desai left the company to lead the new operation at Meta.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past week, and chatter fell to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

META stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Alphabet’s Google Pushes Gemini 4 Argon

Alphabet took a different approach with Gemini 4 Argon, its latest frontier AI model. Google began rolling it out to trusted cybersecurity partners through its Fairwind program rather than releasing it broadly. The model is aimed at complex software engineering, enterprise legal and financial work and cybersecurity.

The model launched with pricing of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Google’s own benchmarks put Argon against leading models from OpenAI and Anthropic, while analysts said the release is important for Alphabet’s effort to reassert itself in frontier AI.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GOOGL stock climbed back to ‘bullish’ over the past week, but chatter fell to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

GOOGL stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Microsoft Reworks Copilot For The Enterprise

While Microsoft attended the White House lunch, the firm did not sign the voluntary accord, even as CEO Satya Nadella used the week to emphasize governance around increasingly autonomous AI agents

He described the latest Copilot overhaul as “a new OS for work” and said, “everything that you observe should be governable by policy.”

Microsoft’s Copilot strategy is increasingly centered on agents that can perform tasks across workplace applications, making governance and permissions a larger part of the product pitch.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSFT stock fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past week, while chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels.

MSFT stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Amazon Brings OpenAI Agents To AWS

Amazon’s AI push was more visible through products than executive commentary. AWS and OpenAI launched Bedrock Managed Agents, allowing businesses to run OpenAI-powered agents inside AWS with customer data remaining within the cloud environment. The service includes identity, permissions, governance and logging controls.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN stock dropped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past week, but chatter fell to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

AMZN stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Apple Shifts Focus Under New CEO

Apple’s AI story is more closely tied to CEO John Ternus’ early restructuring efforts. Bloomberg reported that Ternus is considering changes including more frequent product launches, fewer layers of management and a greater focus on engineering. Earlier cuts have also affected Siri and Vision Pro-related teams, according to Bloomberg.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past week, and chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels.

AAPL stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla Keeps AI And Autonomy In Focus

Musk's most visible work this week was for other organizations. After the White House lunch, he said the signatories had agreed to "grading each other's homework." He was also named a co-director of the Pentagon's Project Meridian, which has until Jan. 28, 2027 to map future warfare technology.

At Tesla, the news was a delay. Musk posted that "due to high winds, the new Roadster demo is postponed by 2 weeks." Electrek counts it as the sixth reset of the demo date, and reported Musk told staff the event "will be hard to pull off and could go wrong." The plan reportedly involves SpaceX cold-gas thrusters.

TSLA stock retail sentiment on October 2. | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock remained in the ‘neutral’ zone over the past week, and chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Read also: Micron CEO Says ‘We Cannot Fulfill The Demand’ As Supply Tightness Extends Through 2028

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