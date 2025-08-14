Mahindra & Mahindra’s first-quarter results showed broad-based growth across automotive, farm, and allied businesses.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have gained 6% in the past month. The auto major reported robust first-quarter results at the end of July, with strong performance across its automotive, farm, and allied businesses.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel noted that consolidated revenue rose 22% year-on-year to ₹31,579 crore. In comparison, consolidated profit after tax grew 24% to ₹4,083 crore, delivering the company’s highest-ever return on equity at 20.6%.

M&M Shines In Q1

In the auto segment, revenue climbed 31%, profit before interest and tax grew 15%, and profit after tax increased 32%.

The farm segment saw revenue up 12% and profit before interest and tax up 6%, which would have been about 18% without the Sampo write-down. Tractor volumes rose 10%, with market share at 45.2%.

Among subsidiaries, Tech Mahindra posted an EBIT margin of 11.1%, up 34% year-on-year.

Mahindra Finance’s assets under management grew 15%, with asset quality at 3.8%. Accelo registered 34% revenue growth, and Mahindra Logistics reported a 14% rise.

Technical Outlook

On the charts, Chandel noted the stock is trading near its all-time high, with price action holding above all key exponential moving averages.

He added that a breakout above the high, backed by strong volumes, could set off a robust upside rally, making it a stock to keep on the watchlist.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock has risen 6.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<