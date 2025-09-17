Riders can hail Waymo robotaxis first on the Waymo app, with plans to also dispatch its fleet on Lyft’s network for matched rides later in 2026, Lyft said.

Lyft (LYFT) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo on Wednesday announced a fresh partnership to bring the latter’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Riders can hail Waymo robotaxis initially on the Waymo app in Nashville. There are also plans to dispatch Waymo's fleet on Lyft’s network for matched rides later in 2026, Lyft said. The company added that it will construct a purpose-built AV fleet management facility with charging and vehicle service capabilities as part of the partnership.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<