A new White House push to accelerate America's return to the Moon has traders rethinking Intuitive Machines (LUNR), a stock that’s struggled this year despite recent lunar milestones.

The space technology company is working to lower the cost of lunar access, as highlighted by successful Moon landings in 2024 and 2025, including missions to the lunar south pole. It also offers delivery, data transmission, and space infrastructure services.

Bold Vision For Space

On Thursday, Trump signed a sweeping space policy executive order, launching an ambitious blueprint to reinforce America’s dominance in space exploration, defense, and commercial development.

The directive sets aggressive goals for lunar missions, space security enhancements, and private sector growth. It mandates a human return to the Moon by 2028. It initiates plans for a preliminary permanent lunar station by 2030, with nuclear reactors placed on the Moon and in orbit as part of the infrastructure buildout.

How Intuitive Machines Stands To Gain?

Intuitive Machines could benefit from a new space policy that supports private companies and long-term activity on the Moon, mainly by pocketing major contracts from NASA and other government groups.

In November, the company said it would occupy a dedicated bay at Texas A&M University’s new space institute facility. Intuitive Machines will test and refine its Moon RACER rover, a reusable crewed and autonomous vehicle developed to support NASA’s Artemis missions, in the upcoming facility.

The company’s recent acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems is set to broaden its commercial opportunities. Intuitive Machines’ stock traded over 7% higher in Friday’s premarket.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘High’ from ‘Normal’ levels in 24 hours.

LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said that the company is approaching a new era with the government’s backing.

Another user expressed optimism about the company’s benefit from the new space policy.

LUNR stock has lost over 40% year-to-date and over 15% in the past 12 months.

