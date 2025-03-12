Lummis Revives BITCOIN Act, Laying Groundwork for Trump’s BTC Strategic Reserve — Retail Sentiment Split

Provisions in the bill restrict any Treasury Secretary from selling more than 10% of the Bitcoin reserve within a two-year window. However, this potential for eventual liquidation stands in contrast to the White House’s stance.

Lummis Revives BITCOIN Act, Laying Groundwork for Trump’s BTC Strategic Reserve — Retail Sentiment Split
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized above $83,000 after dipping below $78,000 late Sunday, recovering alongside the broader markets. 

The rebound coincides with U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ reintroduction of the Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide (BITCOIN) Act – a bill that proposes the U.S. government acquire one million Bitcoin over five years – an investment currently valued at around $80 billion.

The legislation aligns with President Donald Trump’s executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which aims to address national debt and bolster the economy. 

Under Lummis's proposed plan, the purchases would be funded through Federal Reserve earnings and gold certificates, and the BTC holdings would be locked for at least 20 years.

The BITCOIN Act has already garnered support from five Republican co-sponsors, including Senators Jim Justice, Tommy Tuberville, Roger Marshall, Marsha Blackburn, and Bernie Moreno. 

Representative Nick Begich is set to introduce a companion bill in the House on Tuesday.

The proposal mandates the U.S. Treasury Secretary to establish a decentralized network of secure Bitcoin storage facilities nationwide, with large BTC reserves held in cold wallets. 

The Treasury would issue new gold-backed certificates to the Federal Reserve at current market prices, using the proceeds to finance Bitcoin acquisitions.

Provisions in the bill restrict any Treasury Secretary from selling more than 10% of the Bitcoin reserve within a two-year window. 

However, this potential for eventual liquidation contrasts with the White House’s stance. 

Last week, following Trump’s executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, senior White House officials indicated that the digital asset should be held indefinitely to generate "long-term value." 

The administration has also insisted that any future acquisitions remain budget-neutral – an approach Lummis’ bill does not follow.

Screenshot 2025-03-12 081034.png Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 12 as of 8:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Bitcoin’s token ticked lower within ‘neutral’ territory, despite ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Some users pointed out the irony of Bitcoin advocates pushing for institutional adoption and now expressing concerns about market manipulation.

Others warned that downside risks persist despite the positive regulatory developments.

Bitcoin has fallen more than 15% over the past year and is currently trading 23% below its January all-time high of nearly $109,000.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: SEC Hits Pause On XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin ETFs — Retail Backs Ripple But Skeptical On Others

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

ZIM Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Surpass Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

ZIM Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Surpass Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Alphabet Stock In The Spotlight On AdHawk Microsystems Buyout Rumor, Anthropic Stake: Retail Sentiment Remains Sluggish

Alphabet Stock In The Spotlight On AdHawk Microsystems Buyout Rumor, Anthropic Stake: Retail Sentiment Remains Sluggish

Consumer Price Index Up 2.8% In February, Rises Less Than Expected: Markets Cheer But Recession Fears Linger

Consumer Price Index Up 2.8% In February, Rises Less Than Expected: Markets Cheer But Recession Fears Linger

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni HRD

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute dmn

Canada announces CAD 29.8 bn reciprocal tariffs on US goods over steel and aluminum dispute

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant's wedding (WATCH) HRD

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant sister's wedding (WATCH)

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

UiPath Stock Rises Ahead Of Q4 Results Due Wednesday: Retail’s Convinced Of Long-term Potential

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Teradyne Stock Continues Tumble As Wall Street Slashes Price Targets – Retail Sentiment Holds Firm

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon