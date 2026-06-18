Lululemon stock faces pressure from a cultural controversy in China that threatens its key growth market and from a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook.

A May yoga event near Beijing’s Great Wall sparked backlash in China after featuring a Japanese taiko drum.

The controversy comes as China, where Q1 sales rose 30%, remains a key growth market amid intensifying competition.

Fed’s tougher stance on inflation fueled concerns that higher borrowing costs could curb spending on premium brands like Lululemon.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock is heading towards its worst year ever as it confronts a difficult combination of challenges, including a cultural controversy in China alongside a more restrictive U.S. interest-rate outlook, creating new questions about the athletic apparel company's growth strategy and valuation.

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Shares of the Canadian yogawear maker are down more than 46% so far this year, following a 45% tumble in 2025.

LULU’s China Growth Engine Faces Scrutiny

A wellness event organized in May near Beijing’s Huanghuacheng section of the Great Wall drew criticism across Chinese social media after organizers included a Japanese taiko drum performance in a celebration intended to showcase Chinese culture.

The reaction prompted Lululemon to issue a public apology and acknowledge shortcomings in its planning process. A spokesperson for Lululemon said the event was intended to celebrate and respect Chinese culture.

“We deeply value the feedback received and recognize that we should have been more thoughtful and sensitive in our planning and review process for the drum performance. This has been a valuable learning for us, and we extend our sincerest apologies,” said the spokesperson on Weibo, as per a Bloomberg report.

Yoga enthusiasts practice in a tai chi-yoga session at the Huanghuacheng Lakeside Great Wall on May 30, 2026 in Beijing,(Photo by Zhang Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The controversy comes as competition in China’s premium activewear market is growing, with both local and international brands expanding. The issue is significant because China has become one of Lululemon’s most important growth markets.

Sales in mainland China have expanded 30% year-on-year in the first quarter, with a 13% increase in comparable sales, making the region an important contributor to the retailer’s long-term strategy. Any damage to consumer sentiment could complicate future expansion efforts.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded over 1% higher overnight, after a 3% fall in the regular session.

Federal Reserve Adds Another Headwind For LULU

At the same time, financial markets are adjusting to a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve under Chair Kevin Warsh. He used his first meeting as Federal Reserve chair to stress that fighting inflation remains the Fed’s top priority.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting, but its outlook was more aggressive than investors expected.

Higher interest rates typically create a tougher environment for premium consumer brands. More expensive credit can reduce discretionary spending, particularly among shoppers purchasing higher-priced apparel and lifestyle products.

LULU Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 66% rise in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “How did they mess up the Chinese event... You know the Chinese are not fond of anything Japanese especially on their UNESCO world heritage site the Great Wall of China.”

Another user said, “Further proof of stupidity. Yes LULU the Becky brand & Great Wall of China. Just a matter of time for 100 To be tested after 52wk Low.”

A third user said, “$NOW $BABA $LULU You know what these stocks went down today? Because the Fed needs to stop having these stupid press conferences. This shit always happens. Thee whole market dropped after this guy started speaking.”

LULU stock has declined by over 51% in the last 12 months.

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