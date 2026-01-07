The planned global robotaxi service is expected to be launched in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.

Lucid revealed a production-intent robotaxi with Uber and Nuro at CES and said on-road testing is underway.

The vehicle uses the Lucid Gravity platform with Nvidia Drive AGX Thor and is planned for production in Arizona.

The move comes as competition in robotaxis expands with Nvidia, Tesla, Waymo and Zoox.

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rose nearly 1% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company unveiled a production-intent robotaxi at CES 2026 alongside Uber Technologies and Nuro.

The companies said the vehicle will be used in a planned global robotaxi service, with an expected launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year. The robotaxi, based on the Lucid Gravity platform, was shown publicly for the first time at CES, including Uber's in-cabin rider experience.

Autonomous Testing Underway

The partners said autonomous on-road testing began last month, with Nuro leading testing using engineering prototypes supervised by autonomous vehicle operators in the Bay Area. The testing program includes on-road driving, closed-course testing and simulation as part of Nuro’s safety and validation framework.

Pending final validation, the production-intent robotaxi is expected to begin production at Lucid’s Arizona factory later this year. The vehicle features a next-generation sensor suite, real-time visualization of driving decisions, and high-performance compute based on Nvidia Drive AGX Thor, part of Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion platform.

Competitive Landscape

Lucid’s CES announcement comes as competition in autonomous ride-hailing intensifies. Nvidia is now expanding its presence in autonomous vehicles through its Drive platform and the Alpamayo family of open AI models, simulation tools, and datasets for reasoning-based autonomous driving.

Meanwhile, other players are also scaling robotaxi operations. Alphabet’s Waymo operates autonomous ride-hailing services in multiple U.S. cities, including San Francisco and Phoenix. At the same time, Amazon-owned Zoox has received regulatory exemptions to test its custom robotaxis on public roads. Tesla has also launched a robotaxi service in Austin and said it is expanding testing of fully self-driving vehicles without safety drivers.

Volatile Period For Lucid

The CES announcement follows a volatile period for Lucid shares. Last week, the stock slid to record lows amid renewed customer complaints about software issues in the Gravity SUV, which the company said is central to its near-term production and delivery plans.

Gravity’s rollout has already been uneven, marked by earlier delivery pauses, supply chain constraints, and now recurring software complaints. Lucid trimmed its full-year production outlook to about 18,000 vehicles in November amid weaker EV demand and operational challenges.

One user said, "Current price is just fear of bankruptcy, but that's not going to happen anytime soon so we'll see huge bounce this week."

Another user said there is now a need for a well-known CEO for the company.

Lucid’s stock has declined 64% over the past 12 months.

