Lucid intends to start selling its cars in France starting in 2027.

The company intends to open its initial retail and service locations in France, working with local partner Emil Frey France, and aims to expand the network to more than 16 partner sites by the end of 2027.

In Europe, the brand is present in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and Belgium.

RBC Capital lowered its price target on the stock to $4 from $7 while keeping a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

Lucid Motors (LCID) said on Monday that it plans to begin selling its Air sedan and Gravity SUV in France during the first quarter of 2027 as it continues to face dwindling demand for its high-end electric cars.

The company intends to open its initial retail and service locations in France, working with local partner Emil Frey France, and aims to expand the network to more than 16 partner sites by the end of the year. Vehicles are on display this week at the Paris Motor Show, running October 12–18, marking Lucid’s first appearance at the event.

Customers can already register on the company’s French site for alerts and priority ordering once sales open.

LCID shares slipped 9% on Monday, clocking its worst day since early August, after RBC Capital lowered its price target on the stock to $4 from $7 while keeping a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

Lucid's Current Markets Span North America, Europe, And The Middle East

Lucid already operates in several established markets. In the United States, it maintains a network of company-owned studios across states including California, Arizona, Colorado, and Florida. It also sells vehicles in Canada. In Europe, the brand is present in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and Belgium; France will become the sixth European country. In the Middle East, Lucid sells vehicles in Saudi Arabia, where it has a manufacturing presence as well.

Expansion Occurs Against Soft Demand And Output Cuts

The French plans arrive as Lucid has scaled back production. In the third quarter of 2026, the company delivered 3,806 vehicles while building only 2,954, a 38% drop in output from the prior quarter, as it worked through inventory and adjusted to slower demand for higher-priced electric models. European registrations across its existing five markets totaled roughly 256 vehicles through September, essentially flat year over year, according to a report from Electric Vehicles. Management has also delayed some other European entries, including the United Kingdom until early 2028, while pursuing fleet opportunities such as a partnership with Bolt targeting autonomous vehicles across the region.

Lucid currently sells only two higher-end electric vehicles- the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV. The first vehicle from the company’s mid-sized platform, expected to be a cheaper offering and called Cosmos, is slated to roll out next year.

How Did LCID Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LCID stock stayed within neutral territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at normal levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed disappointment about the company not giving a clearer date for the France launch than Q1.

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Another termed the stock a “terrible investment.”

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LCID stock has dropped 68% year-to-date.

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