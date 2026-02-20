The court said that President Trump exceeded his authority by invoking an emergency-powers law.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision.

The court said that President Trump exceeded his authority by invoking an emergency-powers law. However, the court did not specify to what extent importers were entitled to refunds.

According to a Reuters report citing an estimate from Penn-Wharton Budget Model, importers could be entitled to refunds to the tune of $175 billion.

