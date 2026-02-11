Needham updated the price target on Lattice to $110 from $90 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, representing about a 5% upside from its current price.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) surged over 15% on Wednesday, garnering attention on Wall Street, as well as among retail investors, after the company issued first-quarter (Q1) 2026 revenue guidance above street expectations.

Bank of America is the latest analyst to raise the price target on Lattice Semiconductor, according to TheFly. Needham, Susquehanna, and Stifel also raised price targets on the company.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, message volume around LSCC stock jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels in the past 24 hours.

Street Consensus

BofA raised the price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $88 from $74 and maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that while the company has guided to higher sales and earnings in the first-quarter, at current levels, much of the growth outlook may already be reflected.

Despite the target price increase, BofA said that it continues to prefer other artificial intelligence compute companies with more attractive opportunities.

Needham updated the price target on Lattice to $110 from $90 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, representing about a 5% upside from its current price at $104.90. The analyst said it believes the company’s server strength would continue, with attach rates and average selling prices both slated to grow in 2026.

Susquehanna, meanwhile, increased its price target on Lattice to $120 from $100, indicating about 14% upside, and kept a ‘Positive’ rating on the shares. The analyst said the beat and raise results and guidance indicate strengthening AI/server opportunity for the company as attach rates and ASPs also rise.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy also raised the target on the semiconductor company to $110 from $80 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating. The analyst said that it believes Lattice is exiting 2025 with improved positioning, and earnings acceleration into a multi-year growth cycle across its data center and physical AI ecosystems.

Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lattice Semiconductor reported its Q4 2025 results on Tuesday, clocking about 24% increase in quarterly revenue that came in at $145.8 million, beating street expectations of $143.2 million, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

The company reported net income per diluted share of $0.32, in line with analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, the company guided to a 37% year-on-year revenue growth for the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026, projecting between $158 million and $172 million. Analysts estimated Q1 revenue at $158.68 million, as per Fiscal.ai. Lattice also forecast earnings per share of $0.34 to $0.38, with the higher end of the guidance beating the consensus of $0.36.

"We finished the year with strong momentum led by accelerating growth in AI and datacenters, higher Lattice FPGA attach rates per system and increasing ASPs as diversified customers move to our newer product platforms and solutions. When taken together, we believe we are positioned for higher growth in 2026 and beyond," said Ford Tamer, CEO of the company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LSCC shares jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said they were hoping for the company’s shares to go to $115 by the end of the day.

Shares of LSCC have gained more than 78% in the past year.

