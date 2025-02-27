Lowe's Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) rose nearly 2% on Wednesday after the home improvement giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings driven by strong holiday performance and post-Hurricane rebuilding efforts, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.93, beating the estimated $1.84 expected by analysts, according to Stocktwits data.

Its total sales for Q4 were $18.6 billion, beating estimates of $18.3 billion.

Comparable sales for the quarter increased 0.2%, driven by high-single-digit professional and online comparable sales, strong holiday performance, and rebuilding efforts in the wake of recent hurricanes, the company said.

"Our results this quarter were once again better-than-expected, as we continue to gain traction with our Total Home strategic initiatives," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement industry, and we are equally confident in our strategy to capitalize on the expected recovery. We are also pleased to award $80 million in discretionary bonuses to our frontline associates in recognition of their hard work and dedication to delivering excellent customer service."

For 2025, the company expects total sales between $83.5 billion and $84.5 billion. That compares to consensus estimates of $84.77 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be flat to an increase of up to 1% as compared to prior year.

It expects diluted earnings per share of about $12.15 to $12.40 for 2025. That compares to the consensus estimate of $12.48.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Message volume jumped to ‘ extremely high’ territory.

LOW sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 26

One bullish comment on Stocktwits was predicting price target hikes.

Following the results, Truist lowered the price target to $295 from $308 with a ‘Buy’ rating, The Fly reported. According to the research firm, while the company’s professional business again posted high single digits comparable sales, the DIY big-ticket discretionary remains pressured.

Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs more than 300,000 people.

Lowe's stock is up 0.11% year-to-date.

