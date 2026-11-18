CEO Marvin Ellison said Lowe's delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of positive comparable-sales growth, supported by continued growth across Pro, Online and Home Services.

The company reported third-quarter net sales of $22.76 billion, up 9.3% from $20.81 billion a year earlier and above the $22.36 billion analyst estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

Lowe's lowered its fiscal 2026 operating-margin outlook to 11.1% from 11.2% and its adjusted operating-margin forecast to 11.5% from 11.6%.

The retailer raised its full-year sales outlook to approximately $92.5 billion from $92 billion and its comparable-sales growth forecast to 0.5% from flat.

Lowe's (LOW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter results, with revenue coming in above analyst expectations and the firm raising its full-year sales and comparable-sales forecasts.

However, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) excluding the benefit from tariff refunds came in below analyst estimates. CEO Marvin Ellison said the results marked the company's sixth consecutive quarter of positive comparable-sales growth, driven by continued growth across its Pro, Online and Home Services businesses.

LOW shares traded marginally lower at the time of writing.

Q3 Results At A Glance

Lowe's reported third-quarter net sales of $22.76 billion, up 9.3% from $20.81 billion a year earlier and above the $22.36 billion analyst estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. Comparable sales increased 1.8%, driven by a 17.4% rise in online sales and solid performance in the Pro and home services businesses.

Net earnings increased to $1.67 billion from $1.62 billion in the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $2.98 from $2.88, while adjusted diluted EPS rose to $3.10.

However, the EPS included a $0.34-per-share benefit from approximately $250 million in pretax IEEPA tariff refunds. Excluding this benefit, adjusted EPS would have been approximately $2.76, below the $2.88 analyst estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

As of October 30, Lowe's operated 1,762 stores, representing 197 million square feet of retail selling space.

Full-Year Outlook

Lowe's gross margin declined to 32.95% from 34.19% in the year-ago quarter, while operating margin fell to 11.32% from 11.92%. The company lowered its fiscal 2026 operating-margin forecast to approximately 11.1% from 11.2% and its adjusted operating-margin outlook to 11.5% from 11.6%, citing current demand trends and cost pressures across the business.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 total sales outlook to approximately $92.5 billion from $92 billion and its comparable-sales growth outlook to approximately 0.5%, up from its previous expectation of flat sales.

The retailer forecast full-year diluted EPS of approximately $11.75 and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $12.25. It also expects net interest expense of approximately $1.5 billion and capital expenditures of up to $2.5 billion.

How Retail Views LOW

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’, amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. LOW was also one of the platform's trending tickers at the time of writing.

LOW shares have dropped approximately 9% year-to-date.

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