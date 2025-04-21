Wall Street expects the aerospace firm to post first-quarter earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock rose marginally over the past week ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects the aerospace firm to post first-quarter earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion. Lockheed has topped each of the previous four quarters.

Investors would be keenly looking at the earnings report of the defense industry giant, amid tariff uncertainties and speculation about defense budget cuts.

Several U.S. allies, including Canada and Portugal, have publicly discussed reconsidering their decisions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, which contribute a significant portion of Lockheed’s revenue.

Lockheed also lost out to Boeing for the contract of next-generation fighter jets for the U.S. Air Force.

While defense stocks have also been hit by fears of U.S. defense budget cuts, led by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, some of those fears have been allayed recently.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that they see a $1 trillion U.S. defense budget and potential for increased international exports, according to TheFly.

The brokerage also saw "continued robust demand" for missiles and missile defense products.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory from ‘bearish’(44/100) a week ago, while retail chatter remained ‘low.’

LMT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:41 a.m. ET on April 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader speculated the stock would fall to $440.

Lockheed's Chief Financial Officer, Jesus Malave, stepped down last week, and the company named Evan Scott as his successor.

The company had forecast its 2025 earnings between $27 and $27.30 per share and revenue between $73.75 billion and $74.75 billion in January.

Lockheed shares have fallen 4.50% year-to-date (YTD).

