Fourth-quarter revenue surged 43% to $19.3 billion, above Street estimates of $17.86 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) jumped 8% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued a revenue guidance between $80 billion and $83 billion for fiscal 2026, significantly above fiscal 2025 revenue.

Fourth-quarter revenue surged 43% to $19.3 billion, driven by volume growth from Mounjaro and Zepbound – signalling sustained momentum in its obesity and diabetes portfolio. Analysts had expected a revenue of $17.86 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data. Meanwhile, Q4 earnings increased by 51% to $7.39 per share on a reported basis, compared to Street estimates of $7.22 per share.

For the full year, Eli Lilly’s revenue grew 45% to $65.18 billion. LLY expects earnings of $33.50 to $35.00 per share for the full year 2026.

