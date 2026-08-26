Researchers used two analytical methods, both of which showed that monthly healthcare costs fell over time, but neither included the cost of Zepbound.

After six months, costs were between 12% and 15% lower for Zepbound users, representing monthly savings of $145 to $181 per patient.

Zepbound users had fewer hospital admissions and emergency department visits across the period.

The study examined U.S. insurance claims and included 15,843 Zepbound users, each matched with an untreated patient with similar health and demographic characteristics.

The use of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) blockbuster obesity drug Zepbound could lower healthcare costs and reduce hospital visits among adults over the age of 55, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism journal.

The real-world study compared patients who remained on Zepbound with similar adults who did not receive the weight loss drug.

LLY shares edged marginally higher in pre-market trading.

Zepbound-Related Savings Increased Over Time

Researchers used two analytical methods, both of which showed that monthly healthcare costs declined over time compared with the untreated group.

After six months, costs were between 12% and 15% lower for Zepbound users, representing monthly savings of $145 to $181 per patient. By 12 months, estimated savings widened to between $319 and $607 per patient each month, or 25% to 38%.

Zepbound users also had fewer hospital admissions and emergency department visits. The study examined U.S. insurance claims and included 15,843 Zepbound users, each matched with an untreated patient with similar health and demographic characteristics.

“As coverage expands across Medicare, states and employers, these data offer evidence on the cost implications of long-term obesity treatment and should help shape decisions,” said Ilya Yuffa, executive VP.

Study Does Not Include Zepbound Costs

However, the study did not include the actual amount paid for Zepbound. The reported savings only show lower spending on other medical care, such as hospital and emergency room visits. While Zepbound’s list price ranges from $499 to $1,086.37 per fill, the actual cost depends largely on the patient’s insurance coverage.

Zepbound is Lilly’s once-weekly injectable weight-loss drug. In the second quarter, U.S. revenue for Zepbound surged 44%

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained around 15% so far this year.

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