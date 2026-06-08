Eli Lilly reported promising data for Retatrutide and Foundayo at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions over the weekend.

Women with obesity who took the highest dose of Foundayo experienced weight loss at every stage of menopause.

Lilly’s Triumph-1 study data showed a loss of up to 28.3% of body weight at 80 weeks.

The Transcend-T2D-1 study showed Retatrutide lowered A1C levels by up to two percentage points.

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) jumped nearly 5% in pre-market trading, approaching record highs on Monday, after strong data for Retatrutide and Foundayo presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting reinforced confidence in the company’s GLP-1 drug portfolio.

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Eli Lilly, which recently re-entered the $1 trillion club, has already seen huge success with its blockbuster GLP-1 offerings Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Foundayo Trial Shows Weight Loss In Women Undergoing Menopause

Lilly reported new data showing its oral obesity drug Foundayo helped women achieve significant weight loss across all stages of menopause. Results from the Attain-1 and Attain-2 studies showed women with obesity lost up to 14.4% of their body weight after 72 weeks of treatment.

The benefits were seen in pre- and post-menopausal women, including those living with type 2 diabetes. Up to half of the participants achieved at least 15% weight loss. Foundayo also led to meaningful reductions in waist circumference, a key measure linked to abdominal fat and cardiometabolic health.

Retatrutide Trial Shows 28.3% Average Weight Loss In Adults With Obesity

Over the weekend, Eli Lilly reported positive Phase 3 results for its experimental obesity and diabetes drug Retatrutide. Data presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting showed that the drug resulted in an average weight loss of up to 28.3% in adults with obesity, while also improving pain from knee osteoarthritis and obstructive sleep apnea.

In a separate trial involving patients with type 2 diabetes, Retatrutide reduced A1C levels, which measure blood sugar, by up to 2 percentage points and produced an average weight loss of 16.8% after 40 weeks. The drug also improved several cardiovascular risk factors, including cholesterol and blood pressure.

LLY To Dominate $150B Anticipated GLP-1 Market

Last week, TD Cowen raised its forecast for the global GLP-1 market to $150 billion by 2030, up from its previous estimate of $139 billion.

The firm expects the market to remain largely dominated by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which together could account for 93% of total sales, with Eli Lilly alone projected to capture about 62% of the market.

Retail Bulls See LLY Stock Doubling In Value

Retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volumes jumped by nearly 90% over a 24-hour period. LLY was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user expects the stock to double over the next three years.

Another user highlighted Lilly’s obesity and diabetes pipeline, stating the firm will “knock any competition out of the park.”

The stock has gained around 5% so far this year.

Read also: TD Cowen Raises GLP-1 Sales Forecast To $150B By 2030 – Industry Leaders LLY, NVO To Remain Dominant

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