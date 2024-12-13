Liquidity Services Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Its revenues stood at $106.9 million, rising 34% from the same period in 2023.

Liquidity Services Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Shares of Liquidity Services ($LQDT) rose 30% on Thursday after the global commerce company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share stood at $0.32, above the expected $0.28 quoted by Wall Street analysts. Reported revenues were $106.93 million, beating the expected $50.88 million, driven by strength in gross merchandise volumes.

Its revenues stood at $106.9 million, rising 34% from the same period in 2023. Revenues in its RSCG segment rose 49%, “reflecting that increase in its overall GMV was driven by broader expansions in purchase programs relative to consignment programs,” the company said. Its revenues in its GovDeals segment increased by 26% in comparison.

“Our strong fourth-quarter results capped a successful year of market share expansion and consistent growth in Fiscal Year 2024 backed by investments in innovation, service, and execution for our customers,”  Bill Angrick, Chairman & CEO, said in a statement, adding the company is seeing enhanced network effects in its two-sided marketplace platform.

“We achieved double-digit consolidated GMV growth in each quarter throughout the year and each of our segments achieved double-digit annual GMV growth, culminating in record annual GMV of $1.4 billion,” he said.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) from ‘neutral’ (53/100) a day ago. Message volumes continued to be in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2024-12-13 at 2.33.28 AM.png LQDT sentiment meter and messsage volumes on Dec 12

For the next quarter, the company expects GMV to be between $350 million and $385 million.  Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is pegged at between $0.18 and $0.26.

Liquidity Services’ e-commerce solutions help manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients.

Liquidity Services stock is up 96% year-to-date.
 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.

RELATED STORIES

Liquidity Services Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Liquidity Services Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings RBA

(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction ATG

Infosys to L&T: 7 Stocks for 2025 portfolio; Check expert prediction

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction RBA

Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today ATG

Gold price on December 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rate today

Dharmendra to Boney Kapoor: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married NTI

Dharmendra to Boney: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon