The company had previously faced a notice for delayed filings but has since rectified the issue.

Shares of Liminatus Pharma, Inc. hit a record high on Wednesday after the company declared it had restored compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

The stock closed at $12.71, up 132.8% on Wednesday, with after-hours trading pushing the price further up 69.2% to $21.50.

Liminatus received formal confirmation from Nasdaq on June 3, confirming the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely submission of reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The matter is now considered closed.

Earlier on May 29, the company received a notice for not submitting its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, promptly.

Liminatus submitted the delayed report on June 2, reinstating its SEC reporting compliance.

Liminatus came public in early May following a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

While pointing out that the Liminatus Pharma stock held support, one user said they expected the rally to continue to the next day due to the relatively small float size of 150,000.

Another user suggested that the company was preparing to spike to $35.

Since its May listing, the stock has risen 9.7% so far in 2025.

