Light & Wonder Stock Jumps After Snapping Up Grover Gaming’s Charitable Assets: Retail Sentiment Lags

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.

Light & Wonder Stock Jumps After Snapping Up Grover Gaming’s Charitable Assets: Retail Sentiment Lags
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) stock rose 4.06% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the company agreed to acquire the charitable gaming assets of Grover Gaming Inc. and G2 Gaming Inc. for $850 million in cash, but retail sentiment slipped.

Under the agreement, Light & Wonder will pay a four-year revenue-based earn-out of up to $200 million cash. The purchase price amounts to a 7.7x multiple based on Grover’s 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Grover Charitable Gaming, which has “long-standing” relationships with charitable customers in the states where it operates, reported revenue of $135 million and adjusted EBITDA of $111 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025. Light & Wonder plans to fund the acquisition with existing cash and incremental debt financing.

“Grover Gaming is a leading player in charitable gaming, a category that has experienced significant growth in recent years,” said Matt Wilson, President and CEO of Light & Wonder. “This transaction complements our position as the leading cross-platform global games company by adding another compelling regulated adjacency to our profile.”

The deal also complements Light & Wonder’s cross-platform strategy in addition to being highly accretive to “value and earnings with high-single digit” adjusted net operating profit after tax per share accretion in the first full calendar year after the acquisition,  the company said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ from ‘ bullish’ a day ago. Message volume was in the ‘low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-19 at 12.45.17 PM.png LNW sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 19 as of 2:30 am ET

Light & Wonder, a cross-platform global games company, has over 6,000 members.

For its next quarterly earnings, the company is expected to post earnings per share of $0.89
on estimated revenue of $799.17 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Light & Wonder stock is up 17% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

CVR Energy Stock Rises After Smaller-Than-Expected Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Brightens

CVR Energy Stock Rises After Smaller-Than-Expected Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Brightens

Toll Brothers Stock Drops After-Market On Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Toll Brothers Stock Drops After-Market On Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

STMicroelectronics Stock Upgraded To 'Buy' At Jefferies, Analysts Expect Boost From Apple's iPhone 17 Later In 2025: Retail's Bearish

STMicroelectronics Stock Upgraded To 'Buy' At Jefferies, Analysts Expect Boost From Apple's iPhone 17 Later In 2025: Retail's Bearish

Recent Stories

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? High Court slams Railways over Delhi stampede ddr

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping shk

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping

BCCI tantrums never end: Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH) HRD

'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Video Icon
Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Video Icon