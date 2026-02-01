Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Department of Justice could open the probe in coming weeks.

Shares of some homebuilders including Lennar Corp. (LEN), D.R. Horton (DHI), and Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) edged lower on Friday following reports that the Trump administration is exploring an antitrust investigation into US homebuilders.

Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Department of Justice could open the probe in coming weeks. The report also noted that no decision has been made, and the administration may also not launch a probe.

Both LEN and DHI shares traded about 2% lower at the time of writing.

