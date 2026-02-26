The company stated that the “Genius Plan” is a new structured digital asset management strategy, designed to establish a disciplined Bitcoin allocation and capital recycling framework for investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) shares soared nearly 40% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the launch of “Genius Plan.”

Antelope stated that the “Genius Plan” is a new structured digital asset management strategy. The company stated that it has designed the plan to establish a disciplined Bitcoin (BTC) allocation and capital-recycling framework for investors.

Antelope’s launch comes at a time when Bitcoin prices continue to hover below $70,000. At the time of writing, Bitcoin price was up around 2% in the last 24 hours, hovering at $67,785.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Antelope Enterprise trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

