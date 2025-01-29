Leap Therapeutics Stock Plunges To Record Low After Ending Gastric Cancer Drug Trials, Retail Bets On CRC Pipeline

While sirexatamab combined with tislelizumab and chemotherapy showed some activity in biomarker-specific populations, the study failed to generate a clear positive signal on progression-free survival endpoints.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Plunges To Record Low After Ending Gastric Cancer Drug Trials, Retail Bets On CRC Pipeline
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 1:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 1:04 AM IST

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. nosedived more than 70% to an all-time low on Tuesday, making them the top loser across U.S. exchanges.

The sharp drop — Leap’s worst intraday fall ever — came after the biotech firm announced it would terminate further development of sirexatamab in gastric cancer trials while shifting its focus to colorectal cancer (CRC).

Leap reported data from the Phase 2 DeFianCe trial, which evaluated sirexatamab in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin) and chemotherapy for CRC. 

The trial showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 35% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 86%, slightly outperforming the control group (ORR: 23%, DCR: 84%). Preparations are now underway for a Phase 3 study targeting second-line CRC patients.

However, results from the DisTinGuish study for gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers were less promising. 

While sirexatamab combined with tislelizumab (BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody) and chemotherapy showed some activity in biomarker-specific populations, the study failed to generate a clear positive signal on progression-free survival (PFS) endpoints.

Chief Medical Officer Cynthia Sirard cited challenges in radiological assessments and high discordance between investigator assessments and blinded independent central review (BICR) as reasons for the trial’s disappointing outcome.

“Therefore, we have decided to focus our internal effort and resources on advancing sirexatamab in CRC and will explore strategic partnership opportunities to advance sirexatamab plus anti-PD-1 antibodies in gastric cancer and other indications where there is high DKK1 expression,” she said.

Despite the stock’s dramatic plunge, retail chatter on Stocktwits revealed optimism about the CRC pipeline, with several hoping for a potential turnaround as Phase 3 trials progress.

Leap ended the third quarter of 2024 with $62.8 million in cash, which it believes is sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2026.

The stock has lost over 72% in the past 12 months, including a 7.8% year-to-date decline before this session.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Visa Stock Gains After Partnering With Musk’s X For Financial Services: Retail Cheers The Deal

Visa Stock Gains After Partnering With Musk’s X For Financial Services: Retail Cheers The Deal

ASML Slips Ahead of Q4 Results As Investors Seek Clarity on Chip Demand Recovery: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

ASML Slips Ahead of Q4 Results As Investors Seek Clarity on Chip Demand Recovery: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

American Airlines Stock Gets Price Target Hike By TD Cowen: Retail Continues To Be Optimistic

American Airlines Stock Gets Price Target Hike By TD Cowen: Retail Continues To Be Optimistic

Qorvo Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Results, Even As Analyst Sees Activist Investor-Led Upside: Retail Sentiment Improves

Qorvo Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Results, Even As Analyst Sees Activist Investor-Led Upside: Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Stories

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Targets For Nvidia, Broadcom, Other Chipmaker Stocks Post DeepSeek Launch: But Retail Stays Positive

Visa Stock Gains After Partnering With Musk’s X For Financial Services: Retail Cheers The Deal

Visa Stock Gains After Partnering With Musk’s X For Financial Services: Retail Cheers The Deal

ASML Slips Ahead of Q4 Results As Investors Seek Clarity on Chip Demand Recovery: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

ASML Slips Ahead of Q4 Results As Investors Seek Clarity on Chip Demand Recovery: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

American Airlines Stock Gets Price Target Hike By TD Cowen: Retail Continues To Be Optimistic

American Airlines Stock Gets Price Target Hike By TD Cowen: Retail Continues To Be Optimistic

Qorvo Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Results, Even As Analyst Sees Activist Investor-Led Upside: Retail Sentiment Improves

Qorvo Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Results, Even As Analyst Sees Activist Investor-Led Upside: Retail Sentiment Improves

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon