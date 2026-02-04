TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) ("LRE" or the "Company") today announced that it was referenced in a sponsored editorial report published by Newsweek International titled "Deep Japan: How Culture, Comfort, and Curiosity Are Shaping Tomorrow's Journeys." The Company's Jinryu Hotel Series, with properties located near significant Japanese cultural landmarks, was included in the editorial's coverage of Japan's evolving hospitality sector.

The sponsored editorial discusses broad trends shaping Japan's travel and hospitality landscape and appears on Newsweek International's digital platform as part of its international coverage. The content was produced as sponsored editorial material and was not prepared by the Company.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to continually improve its operations and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S.and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect future results, as described in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Media and Investor Relations:

Ken TakahashiChief Financial OfficerLead Real Estate Co., Ltdk-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp+81 3-5784-5127

AUM AdvisorsCrocker CoulsonEmail: crocker.coulson@aummedia.orgTel: +1 (646) 652-7185

Source: LEAD REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.