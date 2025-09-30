TOKYO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and Sapporo, is announcing the official start of the “Master Lease Business” and the sale of the hotel site “ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6-chome.” Master Lease Business LRE is announcing the official start of the operation of its “Master Lease Business” by LRE Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as “Sojiya Japan Co., Ltd.”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LRE, which operates hotels, inns, and guest houses. The Master Lease Business mainly includes fixed term building lease agreements between owners of extended-stay type hotels and the Company. Specifically, after the purchase of a piece of land has been completed, the Company signs a fixed-term building lease reservation agreement and management reservation agreement with the new owner, pursuant to which LRE and the new owner will enter into a fixed term building lease agreement and management agreement upon completion of construction of the building. Under a fixed term building lease agreement and management agreement, LRE will agree to rent the hotel from the owner, operate the hotel business and property management, and generate revenue. In return, an agreed amount will be paid back to the owner in the form of rent by the Company. Through its Master Lease Business, the Company believes that it will provide first-rate property and business management to its client, ensuring peace of mind and a stable income. The Company aims to become a one-stop real estate service provider that maximizes customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive services from development to management. ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome is an 8-room extended-stay type hotel located in Tsukiji, Chuō, Tokyo at the planning stage and is designed to be constructed from reinforced concrete and features nine floors above ground. It is designed to have a building area of 6,698 square feet and a land area of 1,016 square feet. Tsukiji District Community Development Project There is an ongoing urban redevelopment initiative undertaken by the Metropolitan Government in the Tsukiji District, known as the “Tsukiji District Community Development Project,” which has been in progress since March 2022. It is a large-scale urban renewal project spearheaded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to contribute to the city's growth by maximizing the potential of the Tsukiji area, leveraging its landscape, history, and cultural resources. The project aims to transform the Tsukiji area into a “waterfront city” that befits and symbolizes Tokyo, with a view to welcoming people through the routes from the waterways and creating spaces for diverse exchange.

