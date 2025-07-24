Revenue from operations in the region rose 36%.

Casino and resort operator Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported second-quarter revenue and profit above expectations on Wednesday, sending its shares up nearly 4% in extended trading.

The momentum stemmed from strong business at its properties in Singapore. Revenue from operations in the region rose 36%, while revenue from Macau operations rose 2.5%.

"We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macau and Singapore as we realize the benefits from our recently completed capital investment programs in both markets," said CEO Robert Goldstein.

The company recently broke ground on an $8 billion expansion of its Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore, adding to its investments in renovations and upgrades to the property over the past few years. It also reportedly upgraded its assets in Macau.

In Q2, total revenue increased 15% to $3.18 billion, much higher than the analysts' expectation of $2.83 billion from LSEG/Reuters.

Adjusted profit was $0.79 per share, also above the expectation of $0.53

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company's shares shifted to 'bullish' as of early Thursday from 'neutral' the previous day. As of its last close, LVS stock is down 5% to $48.69 year-to-date. A user forecast the stock rising to $60 in the near term.

LVS sentiment and message volume as of July 24 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Sands announced that CEO Goldstein will step down in March 2026, and COO Patrick Dumont will succeed him as President and CEO.

