The Labor Department will reportedly bring back its staff to work on the key consumer inflation report amid an ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

According to a report by CNBC citing a White House official, the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will “promptly resume” work on the consumer price index (CPI) report for September.

The CPI report was originally scheduled to be released on October 15. The report noted that the department had paused work due to the shutdown. Meanwhile, other economic data from the BLS, such as the latest nonfarm payrolls report, have not been released yet.

The U.S. government shutdown is currently in its 10th day.

