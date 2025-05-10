Technical analyst cites resistance near ₹3,370 and a need for a breakout to sustain the rally.

Shares of engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4% in early trade on Friday after the company posted strong March-quarter (Q4 FY25) results.

The performance was underpinned by healthy order inflows and strong international business traction.

L&T reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497 crore, up 25% YoY, while revenue rose 11% to ₹74,392 crore.

Despite elevated input costs, EBITDA margins held steady at 11.02%, highlighting the company's operational efficiency.

Order inflows surged 22% in FY25, beating the 12%-15% growth guidance.

Looking ahead, CFO R. Shankar Raman expects margin improvements from FY26, as older, low-margin orders taper off and newer, better-priced projects begin.

However, technical analysts urge caution.

SEBI-registered advisor SharesNServices notes that while L&T’s management commentary and guidance is very strong, a technical analysis of the stock suggests a different story.

They highlight that the stock is currently trading near a resistance zone between ₹3,340 and ₹3,370.

If L&T manages to break above this resistance, it could potentially move towards higher targets at ₹3,520, ₹3,640, ₹3,820, and ₹4,100.

On the downside, the stock finds support at ₹3,100 and ₹2,950, with a major risk emerging only if it closes below ₹2,900, they add.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago.

L&T sentiment and message volume on May 9 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

L&T shares have fallen 5% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<