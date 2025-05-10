synopsis
Shares of engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4% in early trade on Friday after the company posted strong March-quarter (Q4 FY25) results.
The performance was underpinned by healthy order inflows and strong international business traction.
L&T reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497 crore, up 25% YoY, while revenue rose 11% to ₹74,392 crore.
Despite elevated input costs, EBITDA margins held steady at 11.02%, highlighting the company's operational efficiency.
Order inflows surged 22% in FY25, beating the 12%-15% growth guidance.
Looking ahead, CFO R. Shankar Raman expects margin improvements from FY26, as older, low-margin orders taper off and newer, better-priced projects begin.
However, technical analysts urge caution.
SEBI-registered advisor SharesNServices notes that while L&T’s management commentary and guidance is very strong, a technical analysis of the stock suggests a different story.
They highlight that the stock is currently trading near a resistance zone between ₹3,340 and ₹3,370.
If L&T manages to break above this resistance, it could potentially move towards higher targets at ₹3,520, ₹3,640, ₹3,820, and ₹4,100.
On the downside, the stock finds support at ₹3,100 and ₹2,950, with a major risk emerging only if it closes below ₹2,900, they add.
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago.
L&T shares have fallen 5% year-to-date (YTD).
