Kura Sushi Gets A Wall Street Upgrade On ‘Solid’ Prospects, Retail's Mood Brightens

Lake Street upgraded Kura Sushi to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with an unchanged price target of $103

Kura Sushi Gets A Wall Street Upgrade On ‘Solid’ Prospects, Retail's Mood Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Shares of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) were in focus on Friday as the company received an analyst upgrade, but retail sentiment was subdued.

Lake Street upgraded Kura Sushi to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with an unchanged price target of $103, based on its assessment and valuation as Kura’s shares sold off significantly since a "positive" first-quarter earnings report, The Fly reported.

According to the analyst, Kura shares are now at "a compelling entry point” and the company has a “solid growth story that can overcome many of the macro pressures due to its unique place in the restaurant industry," added the report.

Kura reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting loss per share of $0.08 on revenues of $64.46 million compared to loss per share of $0.21 on $61.67 million that Wall Street analysts had quoted.

Kura’s comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8% from the year-ago period the same period in 2024.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish.’ Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone compared to ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-02-24 at 11.48.25 AM.png KRUS sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 23

For the full fiscal year of 2025, Kura reiterated its annual guidance of total sales expected between $275 million and $279 million, at the higher end of the consensus analyst estimates of $279 million.

Kura Sushi operates a Japanese restaurant concept with 70 locations across 20 states and Washington D.C. It is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants.

Kura stock is down 22.89% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon