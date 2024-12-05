KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap

Retail investors on Stocktwits are speculating that KULR's vague Bitcoin plans may be a strategy to avoid delisting.

KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

KULR Technology’s stock fell more than 12% after the energy management platform revealed plans to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

Joining the growing list of companies adopting MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, KULR announced it would allocate up to 90% of its future cash surplus to Bitcoin purchases.

Currently holding over $12 million in cash, the company plans to funnel a significant portion of any future surplus into BTC as part of its broader financial strategy.

Bitcoin itself slipped below $96,000 on Wednesday, dragging Bitcoin-linked stocks lower. As of 11:00 a.m. ET, the cryptocurrency was trading 0.5% down over the past 24 hours.

Shares of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, fell nearly 1%, while Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) tumbled 1.3%.

On Stocktwits, retail investors seemed upbeat about the development, applauding the CEO’s move to include Bitcoin on the company’s balance sheets.

Other retail investors touted the move as happening before President-elect Donald takes office in January, with the incoming administration expected to be more crypto-friendly.

Some believe KULR's management's vague press statement, which did not specify exactly how much Bitcoin the company will buy and when, could be a ploy to keep the stock from getting delisted.

Genius Group, Rumble, and SOS are three other companies that have announced plans to invest in Bitcoin to diversify their treasuries over the last one month.

However, last week, Bitcoin-related investments saw $457 million in outflows — the first major outflow since early September — attributed to profit-taking after Bitcoin hit the psychological $100,000 milestone, according to CoinShares data.

Meanwhile, Wall Street Bitcoin miners reported lower November production despite BTC’s rise to $100,000. A 7% increase in network difficulty impacted mining efficiency and output across the industry.

The penny stock has gained a whopping 563.89% so far this year but is fighting to keep its share price above $1.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coupang Stock Drops Over 5% Amid Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Retail Turns Cautious

Coupang Stock Drops Over 5% Amid Martial Law Declaration In South Korea: Retail Turns Cautious

News Movers: Yesterday’s Hottest News That Could Move the Needle Today

News Movers: Yesterday’s Hottest News That Could Move the Needle Today

Lululemon Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Upbeat

Lululemon Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Upbeat

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Rises Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Tesla Stock Rises Even As Goldman Sachs Sees No Delivery Growth This Year: Retail Cautious

Recent Stories

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know AJR

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Kannada actor suffers from cancer gets treatment in USA RBA

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Is Kannada actor suffering from cancer? Gets treatment in USA

BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time, Eknath Shinde sworn in as Dy CM (WATCH) shk

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputies (WATCH)

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street RBA

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon