KULR Technology Stock Jumps After Buying 56 Bitcoin For $5M – Retail Bullish But Debates Strategy

Shares of KULR Technology Group (KULR) jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday after the company announced the purchase of 56 Bitcoin for $5 million.

This brings the energy management company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 668 BTC, valued at $58.34 million.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the latest purchase was made at an average price of $88,824 per Bitcoin.

This move is in line with KULR’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, first announced in December, which allows for up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in Bitcoin.

This latest transaction marks the company's fifth Bitcoin purchase. KULR’s first purchase of Bitcoin was in late December when it bought 217 BTC for approximately $21 million.

According to a post on X by CEO Michael Mo, KULR has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 181.1% year to date. To fund acquisitions, the company utilizes a combination of cash and its at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

The Bitcoin yield is a key performance indicator for the company, which measures the percentage change in the ratio of Bitcoin holdings to KULR’s assumed fully diluted shares outstanding.

The metric reflects how efficiently KULR increases its Bitcoin exposure relative to shareholder dilution.

The rally in KULR’s stock comes as Bitcoin’s price is holding steady between $87,000 and $88,000. The cryptocurrency gained on Monday after reports that the Trump administration’s upcoming tariffs on April 2 may have a narrower scope than initially expected.

Traders are also eyeing U.S. economic data, including PMI, consumer confidence, home sales, GDP, and PCE this week.

KULR Technology Holdings retail sentiment and message volume on March 25 as of 6:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the dip in stock price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around KULR’s stock climbed higher into the ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

One user questioned whether it was wise for a young company like KULR to allocate capital toward Bitcoin instead of investing in research and development.

Another user pointed to Bitcoin miners—who have recently been shifting their core business model to prioritise artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (AI-HPC) over crypto mining—as an argument against KULR’s strategy of betting on Bitcoin.

KULR’s stock has gained over 618% in the past year but has dipped by 55% in 2025.

