Kratos stock has fallen 48% this year despite strong contract wins and technology progress.

Noble Capital lowered its Kratos price target to $100 from $145 but still sees 155% upside.

Citizens cut Kratos’ price target to $70 from $105, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating amid election and federal budget uncertainty.

Kratos Defense has won over $100 million in space and cyber contracts.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) stock has stayed in the red for the past three weeks, but Noble Capital sees the sell-off as an attractive entry point, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating despite cutting its price target. Meanwhile, Citizens also lowered its price target, citing uncertainty over the defense budget.

Kratos Defense & Security stock edged 0.3% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

Kratos’ Price Target Cuts Reflect Recent Weakness

Noble Capital lowered its price target for Kratos to $100 from $145 but reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating, calling the trim a reflection of Kratos’ recent decline, while the new target still suggests a 155% upside potential from the stock’s last closing price.

Despite lowering its estimate, Noble Capital remains positive on the defense technology company's prospects, calling the pullback an ‘attractive’ opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the company.

Kratos Stock Falls 48% Despite Business Momentum

Kratos stock has declined 48% so far this year despite the company boosting its business momentum across its core space, cyber, and unmanned systems portfolios. Earlier this month, Kratos said it secured more than $100 million in combined contracts for space monitoring and cyber defense capabilities, strengthening its role in providing ground station software and secure satellite communications for national security programs.

The company also successfully tested its next-generation 5G satellite ground system with equipment from multiple vendors, bringing it closer to connecting 5G networks with commercial and military satellites. To support long-term hardware scaling, Kratos broke ground on new testing facilities in Indiana dedicated to the AN/SPY-1 radar and HELIOS hypersonics programs, cementing its infrastructure capacity for high-priority Navy radar and thermal-protection testing.

Citizens Takes A More Cautious View On Kratos

Citizens analyst Trevor Walsh also slashed his price target for Kratos to $70 compared with $105 previously. He maintained an ‘Outperform’ recommendation despite the cut.

The firm pointed to uncertainty surrounding elections, federal appropriations, and the continuing resolution process as factors weighing on defense stocks. These challenges have created added pressure on companies focused on advanced military technology and autonomous systems, particularly those whose growth depends on government contracts and spending decisions.

KTOS Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user called the stock undervalued, given its $1.45 billion cash position and debt of less than $200 million. They added that as more facilities ramp up production, Kratos could expand beyond drones into hypersonic systems and other products.

Another user remarked, “Good entry point.”

KTOS stock has crashed 54% in the past twelve months.

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