JPMorgan upgraded Kratos Defense to Overweight, citing strong defense demand, contract wins, and growth prospects.

JPMorgan’s new price target for Kratos implies a 42% upside potential.

Analyst Seth Seifman highlighted Orbit and Nomad contributions, strong unmanned-systems revenue growth, and an improving balance sheet.

Kratos Defense has declined 23% year-to-date.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) stock gained overnight as JPMorgan analysts believe the defense contractor's growth prospects remain intact and that the recent weakness has created a more attractive entry point for investors.

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Kratos climbed to a twenty-six-year high of roughly $133.9 per share in January before retreating by more than half over the following months. A major reason for the selloff was Kratos' $1 billion stock offering, which boosted cash for growth plans but diluted existing shareholders.

Why JPMorgan Turned Bullish On KTOS?

JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded Kratos to “Overweight” from “Neutral” while trimming his price target to $82 from $99. The revised target still suggests a 42% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Seifman said Kratos is benefiting from the growth in defense spending opportunities. He noted that new contract wins, partnerships with major defense companies, and investments in the latest technologies have helped the company’s case for a strong market position and support future growth.

The analyst also pointed to contributions from Orbit and Nomad (space and mobile communications), which have broadened the company's growth profile. Recent business developments and fiscal first-quarter (Q1) results helped reduce some uncertainty surrounding the company's outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue in unmanned systems surged 30.9% in Q1. The company raised its 2026 outlook to $1.7 billion and $1.76 billion, compared to the analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Seifman highlighted an improving balance sheet as a positive factor. JPMorgan expects cash usage this year to be lower than in the prior year, although ongoing growth initiatives and working-capital needs will likely continue to pressure free cash flow.

Kratos Defense stock traded over 2% overnight, heading into Monday.

What KTOS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 200% increase in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “Global updates reaffirm that modern warfare is strictly dictated by drone proliferation and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) technology,” and added that Kratos has a strong competitive position in the fast-growing Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) and hypersonics markets.

Another user said, “The available data strongly suggests Kratos has been steadily adding employees over the last year. Several workforce tracking services and company filings indicate Kratos grew from roughly 4,000 employees at the end of 2024 to about 4,300 employees at the end of 2025, an increase of approximately 300 employees, or 7.5%.”

KTOS stock has gained over 40% in the last 12 months.

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