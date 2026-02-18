Jefferies’ new price target represents a potential upside of about 34% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Krystal reported Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.70, up from the $1.52 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $1.47.

Shares of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) rose 5% on Tuesday after Jefferies hiked its price target on the stock on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.



Jefferies analyst Roger Song raised the firm's price target on Krystal Biotech to $371 from $310 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after meeting with company management, as per TheFly. The new price target represents a potential upside of about 34% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The firm noted that the company delivered another strong quarter, with Vyjuvek topline U.S. revenue growth re-accelerating with robust demand, reaching about 60% penetration and ex-U.S. expansion likely to become a 2026 growth driver. Pipeline continues to mature, with two ophthalmology programs in pivotal trials with data in 2026, and two more nearing pivotal, Jefferies added.

Krystal’s Q4 Earnings

Krystal reported Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.70, up from the $1.52 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $1.47, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company recorded $107.1 million in Vyjuvek net product revenue for the fourth quarter, up from $91.1 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Vyjuvek is a gene therapy approved for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare, inherited genetic disorder characterized by severe skin fragility, where minimal friction causes blisters, erosions, and scarring.

The company said that it has secured over 660 reimbursement approvals for Vyjuvek in the United States and high patient demand is driving steady Vyjuvek uptake since launch in Germany, France, and Japan.

For 2026, the company expects adjusted research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses to add up to $175 million-$195 million, lower than the $204.7 million reported for 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KRYS stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

KRYS stock has gained 85% over the past 12 months.

KRYS stock has gained 85% over the past 12 months.