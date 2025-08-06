The U.S. special envoy is scheduled to visit Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian leaders and broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the relationship between the U.S. and Russia will take time to improve after "unprecedented deterioration" under former President Joe Biden.

"Of course, there is inertia in this process,” Peskov said to Russia’s state news agency Tass when asked about a delay in the physical meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the U.S. President's swearing in for the second time. “Implementation of attempts to put bilateral relations on a normal track will take time," he added.

According to the report published late Tuesday, this marks the first time in modern Russian history that more than six months have passed since a new U.S. president’s inauguration without a summit with a Russian leader — the longest delay on record.

Peskov reportedly said that under Biden, the relations between Moscow and Washington have been lowered to “an unprecedented level,” and they have accumulated an “unprecedented number of irritants.”

While Trump and Putin have spoken on the phone at least six times since January, no bilateral summit between the powerful politicians has been agreed on yet. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to be in Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian leaders to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump has gotten increasingly frustrated with Putin’s reluctance to end the war in Ukraine and has given the Russian leader an ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8 to end the conflict, which began over three years ago. He has also threatened to impose penalties on India for buying Russian oil, which has raised some concerns about oil supplies.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about the United States Oil Fund (USO) was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

According to a Bloomberg News report, in the first seven months of 2025, Russia exported 4% less crude than it did in the comparable period of 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<