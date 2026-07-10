Trump’s comment follows multiple U.S. strikes on Iranian sites this week after Iran struck vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Negotiators from Qatar have reportedly traveled to Iran to bring the talks with the U.S. back on track after this week’s hostilities, according to a report by CNN.

The report added that the U.S. military conducted strikes and then paused to prevent an escalation in hostilities and to give diplomacy a chance to reduce tensions between the two countries.

The Trump administration does not want Israel to get involved in the strikes against Iran over concerns that it could lose control of the war.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the U.S. has agreed to continue its talks with Iran following a request from the country, but reiterated that the ceasefire is over with Tehran.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is over!” he said in a post on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump’s latest comment comes after multiple U.S. strikes on Iranian sites this week, after Iran struck vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatari Negotiators Try To Bring US-Iran Talks Back On Track, Says Report

Negotiators from Qatar have reportedly traveled to Iran to bring the talks with the U.S. back on track after this week’s hostilities, according to a report by CNN.

The report added that the U.S. military conducted strikes and then paused to prevent an escalation in hostilities and to give diplomacy a chance to reduce tensions between the two countries.

Per another CNN report, the Trump administration does not want Israel to get involved in the strikes against Iran over concerns that it could lose control of the war.

“The IDF is on high alert and prepared to resume the campaign, regain air superiority, and carry out an independent Israeli strike against Iran to eliminate threats — even for a third time,” said Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, on Thursday.

Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged lower on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures expiring in August were down 1.15%, hovering around $71.25 per barrel. Brent crude futures expiring in September were down 0.72%, hovering around $75.75 a barrel.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO) declined about 1%.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, rose 0.2%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged up by 0.12%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.27%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

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