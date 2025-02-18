KKR To Acquire Additional 5% Stake In Italian Mobility Transformation Company Enilive: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

In October 2024, KKR announced it had acquired a 25% stake in Enilive through its Global Infrastructure Strategy. Established in 2008, the Global Infrastructure Strategy manages over $77 billion in infrastructure assets.

KKR To Acquire Additional 5% Stake In Italian Mobility Transformation Company Enilive: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (KKR) traded nearly 1% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company announced it is set to acquire an additional 5% stake in Enilive from Eni for a consideration of €587.5 million ($614.75 million). The additional stake purchase will take KKR’s total holding in Enilive to 30%.

Enilive, Eni’s mobility transformation company, is involved in biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions, and providing services to support people on the move.

In October 2024, KKR announced it had acquired a 25% stake in Enilive through its Global Infrastructure Strategy. Established in 2008, the Global Infrastructure Strategy manages over $77 billion in infrastructure assets.

The transaction is expected to close by next month, and it is based on a post-money valuation of €11.75 billion ($12.29 billion) of equity value for 100% of Enilive's share capital.

The asset manager has been making investments in Italy since 2005. In July 2024, KKR announced the closing of its acquisition of Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network and incorporation into FiberCop. This created an extensive Italian broadband network that serves around 16 million households.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding KKR continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (52/100).

KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:25 a.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:25 a.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

KKR was also in the news after Bain Capital said Monday that it had dropped its bid for Fuji Soft Inc., bringing an end to its battle with KKR for control of the company. Bain said it would not increase the purchase price of the target company’s shares in the tender offer (9,600 yen or approximately $63.28) and would not implement the tender offer.

KKR shares fell nearly 6% in 2025 but have risen nearly 51% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: <
1 Euro = $1.05 <
1 Yen = $0.0066<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

5 Technology Names That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

5 Technology Names That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Snowflake Stock Nears One-Year High As Analyst Upgrade Signals Strength In Cloud Data Demand: Retail Takes Notice

Snowflake Stock Nears One-Year High As Analyst Upgrade Signals Strength In Cloud Data Demand: Retail Takes Notice

Fluor Corp Stock Declines As Much As 7% Premarket After Q4 Earnings, 2025 Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Fluor Corp Stock Declines As Much As 7% Premarket After Q4 Earnings, 2025 Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Hyatt ​​Hotels Stock Slips On Price Target Revisions After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Stays Cautious

Hyatt ​​Hotels Stock Slips On Price Target Revisions After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Stays Cautious

Recent Stories

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case dmn

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds snt

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

football Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles? snt

Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon