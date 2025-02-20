KKR Completes Second Tender Offer To Acquire Fujisoft In $4.4B Deal: Retail Sentiment Brightens

KKR has received tenders in excess of 19.25%, the minimum ownership stake required to conduct a squeeze-out. The deal is valued at approximately $4.4 billion.

KKR Completes Second Tender Offer To Acquire Fujisoft In $4.4B Deal: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Private equity giant KKR said on Thursday it completed the second stage of its tender offer for Japanese system integration company Fujisoft and now owns nearly 58% of the firm, becoming its largest shareholder.

KKR received tenders in excess of 19.25%, the minimum ownership stake required to conduct a squeeze-out. The deal is valued at approximately $4.4 billion.

FK Co., an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR, will hold a total of 35.75 million common shares and share options (758,400 shares on an as-converted basis) of Fujisoft once the second tender offer is settled.

The conclusion to Japan’s largest take-private deal this year comes after a lengthy bidding war between Bain Capital and KKR.

In early February, KKR decided to increase the offer price for the second tender offer to 9,850 yen per share ($65.62) from 9,451 yen apiece and also extended the period by seven days. The raise followed Bain Capital’s offer price of 9,600 yen per share.

Meanwhile, KKR said it aims to acquire the remaining shares of Fujisoft through a squeeze-out process, which will result in its investment entity owning 100% of the shares of the Japanese company. The Extraordinary General Meeting for the squeeze-out process is scheduled for late April 2025.

Hiro Hirano, Deputy Executive Chairman of KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said the fund is fully committed and looks forward to supporting Fujisoft’s plan to enhance its corporate value under new and simpler ownership by KKR following the privatization.

KKR’s tender offer will be financed predominantly from the KKR Asian Fund IV.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding KKR climbed into the ‘neutral’ territory (50/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. 

KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 5:58 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits KKR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 5:58 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

KKR has been in the news recently after it said it is set to acquire an additional 5% stake in Enilive from Eni for a consideration of €587.5 million ($614.75 million). The additional stake purchase will take KKR’s total holding in Enilive to 30%.

Enilive, Eni’s mobility transformation company, is involved in biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions, and providing services to support people on the move.

KKR shares have fallen nearly 8% in 2025 but have risen over 48% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: 1 Yen = $0.0067<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Obsidian Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Asset Sale To InPlay Oil: Retail Stays Bearish

Obsidian Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Asset Sale To InPlay Oil: Retail Stays Bearish

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved

Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Recent Stories

Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared dmn

Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gets tattoo for late singer (WATCH) ddr

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gets tattoo for late singer (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkars Indian record HRD

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkar's Indian record

Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows MEG

Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings gcw

Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

Recent Videos

Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Man JUMPS OFF Truck Just in Time, Escapes Major Mishap! #viralvideo

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Rekha Gupta’s Journey: Proud Son TRIBUTES to Delhi’s New CM!

Video Icon
Rekha Gupta’s Delhi Cabinet: Meet Six KEY MINISTERS; Parvesh Verma to Kapil Mishra

Rekha Gupta’s Delhi Cabinet: Meet Six KEY MINISTERS; Parvesh Verma to Kapil Mishra

Video Icon
Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon