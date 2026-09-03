China’s fast-rising AI models are combining strong performance with lower costs and greater accessibility, raising the stakes for U.S. AI leaders.

Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3’s performance highlights how quickly Chinese AI developers are closing the gap with leading U.S. AI labs.

Cheaper and open-weight models could commoditize AI and pressure the pricing power and margins of proprietary model providers.

Microsoft, Amazon and Google are reportedly in talks to host Kimi K3 on their cloud platforms, underscoring growing demand for the model.

China’s Moonshot AI has reportedly filed confidentially for a Hong Kong IPO, signaling the rapid progress of Chinese AI companies even as cheaper, open-weight models intensify pressure on U.S. AI leaders OpenAI and Anthropic.

Moonshot AI is behind the fast-rising Kimi chatbot, whose Kimi K3 launch in July was heralded as a “DeepSeek moment.” The company is also in talks to raise a pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of about $50 billion, according to a report in The Information.

Watchers say Kimi K3 and its near-matching performance to some benchmark AI models show how quickly Chinese AI companies are closing the gap with leading U.S. AI labs.

That progress is creating a growing challenge for OpenAI and Anthropic, particularly as Chinese companies and other AI developers push models that are not only capable but significantly cheaper and, in many cases, available as open weights.

Open-weight models allow developers and companies to download model parameters and run or customize them on their own infrastructure, reducing reliance on proprietary AI APIs. The shift threatens to make AI intelligence increasingly commoditized, putting pressure on the pricing power and margins of companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

US AI Developers Lean In On Open-Weight Approach

Both U.S. AI companies have increasingly moved toward offering cheaper AI alternatives. Anthropic has also publicly acknowledged the advantages of open-weight models, saying they can expand access to AI and strengthen competition for certain use cases.

OpenAI, too, has embraced the open-weight approach, releasing its gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b reasoning models, marking a shift as OpenAI has largely kept its frontier models proprietary.

Moonshot itself is taking the open-weight route with Kimi K3, creating another potential source of pressure for the U.S. AI leaders.

The model’s momentum has already attracted interest from major U.S. cloud companies.

Big Tech Eyes Kimi Models For Their Cloud

Reuters reported last week that Moonshot is in early-stage negotiations with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet’s Google over revenue-sharing agreements that would allow the companies to host Kimi K3 on their cloud platforms. Moonshot is seeking as much as a 30% share of revenue generated from K3-related services, according to Reuters.

For Moonshot, an IPO could provide fresh capital to scale Kimi and compete in an AI market where cost, availability and model openness are becoming almost as important as raw performance.

Anthropic, OpenAI IPO Watch

The reported development comes as Anthropic and OpenAI are planning to launch their own IPOs, with Anthropic expected to launch its share sale later this month or in October.

Anthropic has built a lead of the Sam Altman-led firm. OpenAI’s revenue rose 18% quarter over quarter to $6.7 billion in the second quarter, while sales at Anthropic doubled, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The divergence highlights how quickly the AI race has shifted, with slower ChatGPT growth and Claude Code’s success putting OpenAI on the back foot and forcing a business and leadership overhaul.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for both OpenAI and Anthropic. Anthropic is valued at $1.2 trillion, compared to OpenAI’s private market valuation of $881.38 billion, according to data from Nasdaq Private Market.

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