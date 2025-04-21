The company has reportedly received interest from several suitors for its international tissue business, which could be valued at $4 billion.

In recent months, speculation has been mounting that Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) is exploring a sale of its international tissue business, potentially valued at $4 billion.

Companies including Royal Golden Eagle Pte, Brazil's Suzano SA, and Asia Pulp & Paper Co. have reportedly expressed interest.

Now, one of the potential suitors, Indonesia's Asia Pulp & Paper, has sought a $2 billion loan for its acquisition bid, according to a Bloomberg News report last week.

The potential move signals that the deal could be moving forward. To be sure, Kimberly-Clark has not commented on the possible agreement or talks so far.

Shedding the international tissue division would allow the company to concentrate on its core markets, such as North America, and higher-margin categories like personal care and health products.

Kimberly-Clark is a global consumer goods company known for personal care and tissue products like Huggies and Kleenex. Its 2024 revenue fell 1.8%.

In March last year, the company announced the reorganization of its operations to bring its overseas consumer tissue and professional tissue businesses together under a new division, signaling the possibility of a divestiture.

Bloomberg News reported in October that the company had engaged advisors to review the unit.

Last year, Kimberly-Clark agreed to sell its personal protective equipment business to Australia's Ansell for $640 million.

Kimberly-Clark is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a nearly 5% drop in sales, according to Koyfin data. UBS raised its price target on the company on Thursday, but said the setup for consumer staple companies, going into earnings, was "particularly tricky".

Shares are down 9% year to date.

