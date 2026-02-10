According to a report from CNBC, citing an internal employee memo, the company is overhauling the way it operates its stores to improve experience and win back customers who had complaints about its operations.

American retailer Target Corp. (TGT) is reportedly increasing its store staffing, but cutting back about 500 jobs across its distribution centers and regional offices.

According to a report from CNBC, citing an internal employee memo, the company is overhauling the way it operates its stores to improve shopping experience and win back customers who had grievances over sloppy shelves, out-of-stock items, and long checkout lines.

CEO Michael Fiddelke, whose top priority is improved customer experience, is looking to scale back the number of store districts and channel the money toward higher hours for store employees, as per the report.

This restructuring will include Target letting go of about 500 people, comprising around 100 layoffs at the store district level and about 400 across its supply chain sites, as per the memo cited in the report.

“This change also fuels our ability to put significantly more payroll in our stores – primarily in additional labor and hours where needed most, but also in new guest experience training for every team member at every store,” the email reportedly said.

Shares of TGT were down about 0.09% at the time of writing.

