The average EasyUp user saved about $490 per year, according to KeyBank.

KeyBank (KEY) announced on Wednesday that its EasyUp tool helped clients collectively save more than $182 million since launch, with the average user saving $490 per year.

KeyBank’s EasyUp product allows clients to round up everyday debit card purchases by up to $5, with the selected amount automatically transferred into a linked KeyBank savings account. The feature is designed to help clients steadily build savings and work toward financial goals without requiring major lifestyle changes.

“EasyUp demonstrates that small, consistent actions can lead to meaningful financial progress over time,” said Jeannie Fanning, KeyBank’s Director of Consumer Bank Relationship Growth.

