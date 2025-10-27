KDP confirmed a $7 billion strategic investment package co-led by Apollo Global Management and KKR.

The funding is expected to reduce net leverage to about 4.6 times at closing in the first half of 2026.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) on Monday unveiled new strategic, financial, and leadership details surrounding its planned acquisition of JDE Peet’s and its subsequent split into two standalone businesses.

Following the announcement, Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded over 8% higher in Monday’s premarket.

