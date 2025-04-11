user
Keurig Dr Pepper Gets Extra Lift From Analyst Upgrade Amid Market Rally: Retail Investors Stoked

Piper Sandler said Dr Pepper was the favorite soda and beverage brand among teens, according to its survey.

Keurig Dr Pepper Gets Extra Lift From Analyst Upgrade Amid Market Rally: Retail Investors Stoked
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Shares of beverages maker Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) rose 3.3% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler upgraded its rating on the company's shares.

According to The Fly, the research firm upgraded the rating to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral' and price target to $40 from $35.

Keurig Dr Pepper's retail sales growth in the U.S. refreshment beverages segment and an "impressive showing" in Piper's spring 2025 teen survey were behind the upgrade.

Dr Pepper is performing well in measured channels, boosted by Dr Pepper Blackberry, the analyst said in a research note.

Piper Sandler added that Dr Pepper was the favorite soda and beverage brand among teens, according to its survey.

Last week, Morgan Stanley bumped its rating on the company to 'Overweight' from 'Equal Weight' and its price target by $2 to $40.

Keurig Dr Pepper reported fourth-quarter results in February, exceeding market expectations for revenue and EPS. The company will announce Q1 results on Apr. 24.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed higher in the 'extremely bullish' category, and message volume was 'high'.

Screenshot 2025-04-10 at 2.05.07 PM.png KDP sentiment and message volume as of April 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the stock momentum was looking good.

Keurig Dr Pepper sells coffee systems, soft drinks, juices, and bottled water. Its portfolio includes popular beverages such as Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, Canada Dry, and Green Mountain Coffee.

As of year to date, its shares are up 8%.

