The Health and Human Services Secretary promised an announcement in September to address these interventions.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly said in a Cabinet meeting attended by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that his department will announce "interventions" that he believes are causing autism.

"We will have announcements as promised in September," Kennedy said, as reported by NBC News. The Health Secretary said that the department is finding interventions that are “almost certainly causing autism” and said the announcement in September will address them.

